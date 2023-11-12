Highland Capital Management LLC Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,544 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.58. 27,238,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,035,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $106.14 billion, a PE ratio of 105.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $52.10.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

