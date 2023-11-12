Highland Capital Management LLC Has $8.01 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.02. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.04 and a one year high of $240.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

