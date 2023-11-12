Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,681,000 after purchasing an additional 962,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after purchasing an additional 235,651 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.77. 9,685,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,743,141. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $92.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

