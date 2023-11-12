Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $11,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 392.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,380,862,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.97. 3,177,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,202. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.80. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $72.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

