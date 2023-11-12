Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.87.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of UAL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,414,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,277,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.