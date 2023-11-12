Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.39 Million Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $174.97. The stock had a trading volume of 716,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.07.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.27.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

