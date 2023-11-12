Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 44,328 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,328 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 0.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $75.36. 12,309,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,177,773. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.03. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -8.61%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,097,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,013. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

