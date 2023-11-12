Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $130.27. The stock had a trading volume of 332,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

