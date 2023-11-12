Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 11,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,474,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.52.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.11 on Friday, hitting $194.60. 2,381,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

