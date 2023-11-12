Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.59. 17,373,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,797,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $213.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

