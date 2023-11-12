Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 1.3 %

American Express stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.76. The firm has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.95.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

