Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,407 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,127,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $188,566,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 31.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,444,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at $53,834,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,537,160. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,254,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,776,981. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of -124.14, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

