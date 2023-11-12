Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,482 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 0.8% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $12,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in RTX by 13.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in RTX by 15.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in RTX by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in RTX by 46.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 39,387 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,352,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,424,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.51.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

