Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,515 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,667 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.4% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,938. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.71.

Read Our Latest Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of COST stock traded up $13.85 on Friday, reaching $577.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,909,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $255.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $560.28 and a 200-day moving average of $539.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $577.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.