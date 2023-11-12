Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.4 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.97. 1,787,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average is $63.43.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 142.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.31.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

