Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lithia Motors worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,869,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Lithia Motors stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.79. 81,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,374. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $329.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.09.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,213. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,552,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,822.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,213. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

