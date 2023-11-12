Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,439 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,638 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $104.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,340,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,881,743. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day moving average is $99.04. The company has a market cap of $119.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

