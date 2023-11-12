Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,857 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 339,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,632,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.08. 11,915,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,164,260. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

