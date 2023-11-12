Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 47,857 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,857 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 89,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.06. 7,540,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,868,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

