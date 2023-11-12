Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 4,884 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NRG Energy worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 78.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 466,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,554,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 97.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 24.2% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE NRG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,161,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,016. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.56%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

