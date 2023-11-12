Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 540 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Eagle Materials worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 29.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,730 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP stock traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $167.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.57 and a 12-month high of $195.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.02.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.33%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

