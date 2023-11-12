Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 953 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 9.7% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,568 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 78.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 58,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in CVS Health by 5.8% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 223,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.68. 5,753,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,592,787. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day moving average is $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

