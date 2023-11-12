Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,901,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,586. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.49, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

