Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Himax Technologies by 25.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 50,561 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 39,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 75,598 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,208,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,171 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIMX

About Himax Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.