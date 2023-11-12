Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.41 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

