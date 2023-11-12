HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $111.48

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $111.48 and traded as low as $101.26. HOYA shares last traded at $102.87, with a volume of 31,405 shares.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HOYA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.
HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.
