HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $111.48

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $111.48 and traded as low as $101.26. HOYA shares last traded at $102.87, with a volume of 31,405 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HOYA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.61 and its 200 day moving average is $111.53.

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

