HP (NYSE:HPQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded HP from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $27.62 on Thursday. HP has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 47.41%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,209,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

