H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Barrington Research

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barrington Research from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

NYSE:HRB opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $45.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at $30,861,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

