HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 30.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 51.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $482,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $4,315,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,676,197.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $466,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,840,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $4,315,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,676,197.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,201 shares of company stock valued at $23,477,027 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $695.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $581.85.

View Our Latest Report on HUBS

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $13.80 on Friday, hitting $428.92. 727,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of -119.14 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.50 and a 1-year high of $581.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $471.59 and its 200 day moving average is $494.81.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.