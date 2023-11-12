HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $520.00 at BMO Capital Markets

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of HubSpot from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $695.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $581.85.

Get HubSpot alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $428.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $471.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.81. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $257.50 and a 12-month high of $581.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. Research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $4,315,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,376 shares in the company, valued at $293,676,197.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares in the company, valued at $713,563,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $4,315,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 578,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,676,197.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,201 shares of company stock worth $23,477,027 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in HubSpot by 630.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.