Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 37.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 153,431 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 167,106 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 47,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,024,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,220,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBM opened at $4.14 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 138.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Articles

