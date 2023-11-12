Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ HSON opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $29.42.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.23 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. Research analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
