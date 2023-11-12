Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ HSON opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $29.42.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.23 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. Research analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 42.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Hudson Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Hudson Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 48.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.