IBEX Technologies (CVE:IBT) Issues Earnings Results

IBEX Technologies (CVE:IBT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$1.75 million during the quarter. IBEX Technologies had a net margin of 51.97% and a return on equity of 33.34%.
IBEX Technologies Stock Performance
CVE:IBT opened at C$0.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$24.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.01. IBEX Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.48 and a 1-year high of C$1.20.
IBEX Technologies Company Profile
