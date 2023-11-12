Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08, reports.

Immuneering Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $14.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMRX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Immuneering by 13.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Immuneering by 1,026.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Immuneering by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Immuneering by 100.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 284,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

