Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45), Briefing.com reports.
NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $32.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $44.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.66.
In other news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 1,526,316 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,602,578. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 1,526,316 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,805,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,602,578. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $62,876.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 414,525 shares in the company, valued at $15,022,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,581,942 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
IMVT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded Immunovant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.15.
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
