Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45), Briefing.com reports.

Immunovant Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $32.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $44.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 1,526,316 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,602,578. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 1,526,316 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,805,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,602,578. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $62,876.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 414,525 shares in the company, valued at $15,022,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,581,942 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 2,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMVT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded Immunovant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

