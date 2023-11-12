InPlay Oil Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

InPlay Oil Stock Up 1.6 %

IPO stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.49. 132,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,772. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$222.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.62. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of C$2.28 and a 52-week high of C$3.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). InPlay Oil had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of C$39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InPlay Oil will post 0.4748603 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital dropped their target price on InPlay Oil from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on InPlay Oil from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

