Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CART. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.46.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Price Performance

Shares of CART opened at $25.21 on Thursday. Instacart has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Instacart will post -13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)

In other Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,000,000 shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, purchased 6,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $189,810.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,810. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,066,327 shares of company stock worth $31,989,810. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,434,000. Finally, General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,535,000.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

Further Reading

