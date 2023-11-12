Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $12,846,400,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

