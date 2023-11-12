Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $86.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.08%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.