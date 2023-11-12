Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 5.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 4.8% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $67.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.93. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

