Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 365 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,595,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,191,940,000 after acquiring an additional 104,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,911,211,000 after acquiring an additional 239,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,356,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Mizuho increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $265.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.63 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

