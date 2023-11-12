Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Merlin Capital LLC

Merlin Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 84.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 48,292 shares during the quarter. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. State Street Corp increased its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,858,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,696,916,000 after acquiring an additional 512,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $38.86. 38,871,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,246,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $163.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

