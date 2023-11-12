International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.5% in the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.3% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 20,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $149.02 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.97.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

