Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 229,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,353,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $14.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $528.89. 1,147,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,589. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.94 and a twelve month high of $558.64.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

