Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Holdings Raised by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,892,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,211,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

