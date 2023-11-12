Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the October 15th total of 248,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 25,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $121,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 212.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 70,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $22.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

