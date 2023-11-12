Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 971,500 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the October 15th total of 605,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 905,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 354.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KBWB traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,428. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.02. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.4053 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.