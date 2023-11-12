Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Down 26.0% in October

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the October 15th total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE VPV traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $9.17. 70,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,381. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VPV. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,414,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 133,915 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 742.3% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 131,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 116,105 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,077.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 105,617 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 14.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 358,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 45,246 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.