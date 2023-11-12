Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Down 26.0% in October

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the October 15th total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE VPV traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $9.17. 70,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,381. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.