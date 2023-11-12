Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,486 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.8% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $378.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.86. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

