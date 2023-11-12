Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $378.39 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.86.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

